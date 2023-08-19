Emmanuel Myam, aka Emmiwuks, a viral cyclist who began a bicycle journey from Benue to Lagos to meet his mentor, Davido, has arrived in the city.

On the 18th of August, the cyclist arrived in Lagos and was hailed by a crowd of fans, particularly those from his ethnic community.

One socialite, Olikita Ekani, a former media aide to the ex-governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom, took to his Facebook page to make the announcement on Friday evening.

He wrote …

“Emmi Wuks, fast-rising celebrity, bicycle rider, and ardent supporter of Nigerian music superstar Davido has finally arrived in Lagos.

“He was welcomed by Mdzough U Tiv Lagos State members and Benue Chubby Queen Miss Kpadoo Upev.

“Congratulations and best wishes to him!”

