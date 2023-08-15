Chinenye Eucharia, Destiny Etiko’s former adopted daughter, has created a stir online by writing a birthday message to Destiny.

In an unexpected turn of events, aspiring actress Chinenye Eucharia sent a loving birthday message to her former mentor Destiny Etiko, burying the hatchet and spreading positivity.

Despite earlier arguments and claims of disrespect and ingratitude, Chinenye came to Instagram to wish Destiny well.

She shared the heartfelt message with a photo of Destiny, Chinenye wrote,

“Today the world celebrates an icon, beautiful both inside and out. Mami, I pray that the blessings of God continue to shower upon your life as you step into this new age. May you experience abundance and immense happiness. Happy Birthday! Cheers.”

Sandraiheoma said: “This is beautiful

My dear u did well, for this I will like all ur pictures, it’s good to always be grateful to people that helped u no matter what❤️.”

Official_adaezinwoke wrote: “Only God knows how I have been thinking and waiting to to see this mother and daughter together again.”

Lolo_chinyereugo commented: “Wetin be some of una problem self… if u no lyk as she celebrates her second mum watch ad pass.. I don’t know why some of Nigerian people lyk when two good people are having problem. Nne u did well.”

Eastside_goddex added: “And u didn’t tag her 😒 u wey bite finger wey feed u chasm people send eeh, someone who picked u from nothing to something, wahala.”