A diehard fan of Grammy award-winning artist WizKid, dedicates his leg to his mom by tattooing the date she died on it.

Recall that Wizkid’s mother had passed on the 18th of August 2023.

A fan who’s a hardcore supporter of wizkid decided to pay tribute to the singer’s mother with permanent tattoo.

See the post below;



In reaction, @KachisideOrji wrote: “Omo wizkid needs to see this but Well I know he will ignore no need. Die hard fan Una dey try sha. I never do this for my grandmother (Rip) Na another person wey no dey care about en fanz.”

@De_yemopraiz06: “You go think say you like wizkid until you see some real nighaz.”

@Henrymiles77: “This is foolish, I can’t even imagine someone drawing a tattoo that relates to my mum. Haba.”

@1Hormonelson: “If your own mama con later die where u won draw her tattoo.”

@SAMUEL_BOBO1: “Chaii, una dey amaze me for this app… Where u put ur mum. Someone that doesn’t knows u exist.”

@davidlkpe: “Your papa for just wear condom. una just too do.”