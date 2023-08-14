Ike Onyema and Angel Smith, reality stars, exchange abusive words while arguing over a pot of chicken at Biggie’s house.

When Ike, the current head of house, insisted on eating a specific part of the chicken, they got into a fight.

Angel disagreed, and she dragged him out as a tyrant.

They duo were seen in a video which surfaced online throwing words nonstop at each other while other housemates kept mute.

Snatches of words from Angel reveals her saying that she doesn’t need the 140 million naira grand prize and asked Ike to show his worth since he claims to be a blogger.

Watch videos below:

Im tired of all these olosho girls broke shaming the guys every slight opportunity. Imagine Angel saying she doesn’t need the money, then wtf are u doing in the house. Ike abeg put pepper for her eyes #Bbnaija #BBNaijaAllStars pic.twitter.com/iNIhPY6OtL — Followheart (@kaycool200) August 13, 2023

