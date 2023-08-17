Nigerian singer and songwriter, Hadiza Blell, popularly known as Di’Ja, has addressed speculations about her departure from Don Jazzy’s Mavins record.

The 39-year-old songstress made it known that she didn’t leave Mavins Records and expressed her support for fast-rising music star Tems.

The conversation unfolded when a fan questioned why Di’Ja left Don Jazzy, speculating that she could have achieved even greater success than Tems.

To celebrate her birthday, the ‘Yaro’ crooner shared videos on Twitter, showcasing the thoughtful gifts she received, including a cake from Mavins Records.

Expressing her gratitude, she wrote, “Thank you to my family, friends, and family at Mavin for my cakes. I must gain weight this year.”

Di’Ja’s clarification puts an end to rumors and highlights her continued affiliation with Mavins Records, although many desire to see a collaboration with them.