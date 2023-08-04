Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Uriel Oputa bemoans how she feels lost about herself in Biggie’s house.

The Nigerian music artiste and TV personality in a conversation with fellow housemate Ceec noted that she’s beginning to lose herself in the big brother house.

Ceec who was sitting next to Uriel in response advised that Uriel should figure out how to find herself in the house as the activities going on in the house is scary.

Ceec added how she imagines herself catching feelings and falling in love with a male housemate, which is a no go area for her, as she tags the act as “big trouble”.

In her words, ceec said;

“I just dey imagine say maybe true true I like somebody for this house, na big trouble o! You no fit like man for this house o!”

Uriel further added that you have to be strong to like a man in Big Brother’s house.

Frodd who’s also in the scene interjected saying, “I feel like the good guys are taken.

Ceec in disapproval to Frodd’s opinion said: “nobody is taken here”.

Frodd, responding with confidence, said “I am taken”.

“But you’re married that’s why”, Ceec concluded.

Watch video below:

uriel – i’m lost in this house, i’m losing myself. ceec – find yourself oo, don't lose yourself na this house, operation full everywhere oo.#bbnaija @bbnaija pic.twitter.com/4k9dC7nxmp — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) August 4, 2023