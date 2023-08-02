BBNaija All-star housemate, Ceec was involved in a heated argument with fellow contestant, WhiteMoney over kitchen duties.

In the video currently trending online, the reality star demanded that Whitemoney should no longer cook general food.

“If you want to cook ask people what they want to eat, stop this random food. Dont let me in$ult you. I do not blame you, you do not have re$pect because of where you come from

I want to cook, come and remove the food from the pot because I’ll pour it away” Ceec told Whitemoney.

Whitemoney ran away as he laughs over the issue.

CeeC reacted saying; Don’t let me insult you.

Amused by this, White laughed out loud & said; “CeeC pls insult me.”

CeeC replied; it’s not me you will use to get highlight.

Watch part of the video below;

