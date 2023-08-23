Big Brother Naija All stars ex-housemate Uriel Oputa has responded to actress Erica Nlewedim’s accusation, coming from a video where Uriel discussed colleague, Pere’s physique.

Erica had spoken up about her disapproval, alleging that Uriel had engaged in body-focused discussions about various men, despite previously shaming her.

The whole issue began when Erica, reacting to Uriel’s commentary on Pere’s attributes, accused the businesswoman of being a hypocrite, noting Uriel’s past actions of body-shaming.

The reality star claimed that Uriel’s recent behaviour contravene her previous stance, thereby implying a lack of consistency.

Uriel, while responding cautioned Erica against attempting to gain clout at her expense. She defended her previous remarks as merely answering a question posed to her.

She wrote;



“I’m not the one to come for I answered a honest question. Don’t use me to chase All star clout Period. Let me go bk to signing my deals. Pot calling kettle black.”

