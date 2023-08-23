Popular reality star Kim Oprah has revealed her disappointment with Doyin, Angel, Ilebaye and CeeC for not embracing her when she came into Big Brother house.

Theinfong recalls that four housemates, including Omashola, Kim Oprah, Prince Nelson and Lucy Edet, were introduced in the house as house guests.

Housemates had expressed excitement since she came into the All stars house, with some rushing to hug them excitedly.

While speaking during her diary session with Biggie, the TV personality noted that four housemates (Doyin, CeeC, Ilebaye and Angel) hadn’t welcome her when she came in.

She said that it was at a much later time that Doyin just said a “Hi” to her in a not so subtle manner.

Watch her speak below: