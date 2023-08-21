Evicted BBNaija All-star housemate, Kiddwaya’s girlfriend, Laura Dirtu has unfollowed him on Instagram.

This comes after he confirmed that he shared a passionate kiss with his fellow housemate, Mercy Eke.

Recall that during the Sunday live eviction show, Ebuka break the table by revealing the kiss that Kidwaya and Mercy Eke shared on the staircase where there is no camera.

Although Mercy vehemently denied this, Kidd didn’t object to that.

Hours later, it has been discovered that Kiddwaya’s girlfriend has unfollowed him online.

A quick check to Laura Dirtu IG page shows that she is no longer following her boyfriend.

See below;

