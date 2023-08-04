American actor, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has gifted UFC fighter, Themba Gorimbo a house.

Recall that Themba had recently shared his inspirational success story and his challenges so far.

He said;

“I came to America seven weeks ago without money. I only had enough money to fly, get to the airport to the gym, stayed at the gym, and then a friend sent me $200.

“It’s been a roller coaster. I didn’t have money, if you look at my bank account there’s $7 right now. In my bank account, there’s $7, and I have to enjoy this. I don’t know how much I’m getting paid. All I’ve been focused on for this fight was to get the win. The win was the most important thing, the money is the byproduct of getting the win.”

After hearing of Gorimbo’s story, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was touched to Themba Gorimbo financially in recent weeks.

Now, he has purchased a brand new house for the up-and-coming fighter.

Sharing a video of the moment he surprise Themba with the house, Johnson wrote;

“Welcome home @thembagorimbo_mma

You and your family enjoy your new house brother.

Lights are on.

Bills are paid.

Keep your “My Reason” list close, keep taking care of your people and I’m honored to play a very, very small role in your $7 bucks journey.

$7 bucks.

I’ve been there too.

Got your back brother.

Let’s get to work on that dream of becoming @ufc champion one day 💪🏾

Welcome home ~ DJ

ps – enjoy your Cheetos & alligators 🐊 😂 ”

Watch below:

