Augusta Gold, a Nigerian woman, sparked feelings when she recounted her immigration journey in a collection of videos on the video-sharing app.

Augusta explained in the TikTok video how she got ready for her trip, from getting her passport to packing her bags to being met at the airport and welcomed by her family in the UK.

Throughout the video, she could not contain her joy as she explained that she had long yearned to reunite with her family in the UK.

On social media, the video has gained a lot of attention, and many users have praised and congratulated the woman.

In reaction, @Enam Augusta said: “Congratulations namie.”

@elisgolden reacted: “I will use this soon by GOD grace Amen.”

@user9359785724140 said “Congratulations.”

@Christabel commented: “I’m happy for you dear.”

@ko_ko said: “Congratulations.”

@user106981440634 commented: “I tap into your blessing ameen soon I will use this sound.”

@Wisdom reacted: “Relocating or going to study or work for sometime?”

@Iamchuks reacted: “I tap from your grace. Una don too oppress me for this app.”

@LINDA said: “Congratulations.”