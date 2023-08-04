Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has been overwhelmed with love after receiving a standing ovation at a recent event in Europe.

The thespian who is the best friend of late actress, Ada Ameh, had attended the Nollywood Europe Golden Awards, where she received an award for being a good ambassador for the organization.

Empress Njamah received a standing ovation from the audience, according to a video posted on her verified Instagram page.

She expressed her happiness and was thankful for the show of love, noting that God’s plan is always the best.

“Been overwhelming since I got into Europe. Who I be wey una celebrate me like this? Daily hosting and so much love.

Consul-Gener had a standing ovation for me? Wow and so many more.

God’s plan is always the best, sometimes the process is painful, hurtful, and hard. But don’t forget that when is silent, he’s doing something for you. God is not man.

Nollywood Europe Golden Awards NEGA2023.

EHIZOYA GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT.

Thank you God Almighty”.

Watch the video below;