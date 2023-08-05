Eniola Badmus, a popular Nollywood actress, has gone online to reveal that a certain number has been sending her death threats.

This comes after she sued a TikToker named Ego Blessing Okoye for defaming her by claiming she was a pimp.

The star actress used her Snapchat account to draw attention to the death threats.

She exposed the troll’s phone number and urged her fans to call and frustrate the person.

Exposing the number, Eniola Badmus wrote:

“Guys pls call this number and frustrate his soul his been sending death threats.”

See her post below:

Reacting, ruth_nkemdilim asked: “Who be your guys? Call Tinubu and sons pls”

king_harshabee wrote: “Who is this one calling guys,that surgery also took your sense of respect. So make I call person wey Dey send you death threats so the go begin send me tooo. God punish you”

dandonec wrote: “E reach where to really involve police na social media you come dey run to.”

kc_ebu said: “WHO IS YOUR GUY? TAAAAAA! GBAFUO GI DIA”