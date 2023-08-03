Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has opened up following the jail sentence of TikToker, Okoye Blessing Nwakego.

The Nollywood thespian had arrested Okoye for claiming she is a pimp and would need to backup and prove the allegation in court.

Nwakaego was on Wednesday sentenced to three years imprisonment with the option of N150,000 fine by a federal high court sitting in Lagos.

The TikToker was then charged to court on two-count charge bordering on cyberstalking.

Addressing the issue in a post shared on her verified Instagram page, the actress questioned why people would engage in defaming others without facts and evidence.

The screen goddess also recalled how she was body-shamed because she is plus-size and trolled over the choice of a political party during the election.

She wrote in part;

“I will like to address an issue that has been plaguing social media platforms and online communities: defamatory statements about me.

“How do you wake up, go on social media and pull people down by making false/negative comments about them and still expect Mercy from God? This is someone you do not even know! Common!

“You have no single fact/evidence but will sit behind your phones and make a smooth video defaming my personality. Why?

“When I was plus size, it was the height of body shaming, now on my fitness journey, same negative comments, when I made my political choice, the same negatives. Guys, let people live their lives and respect them for it. Some of us have muscle to keep it going, how about those that can’t and silently struggle with depression and low self-esteem?

“We celebrities are human, we have blood running through our veins like you. No one judges your choice or approach to life in your corner, so why judge on personal and human actions?“

See her post below: