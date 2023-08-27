Ned Nwoko, a billionaire businessman and senator, has refuted rumors of extramarital affairs and divorce between Steve Harvey and his wife, Majorie.

It was earlier reported that Majorie Harvey had an extramarital affair and demanded half of Steve Harvey’s net worth.

Ned Nwoko, a friend of the Harveys, took to social media to dismiss the rumors as false and baseless.

He noted that he had reached out to Harvey and his wife and they said they were very much okay.

Affixed to the post was a photo of the Delta senator, his wife Regina Daniels, and the Harveys.

He wrote:

“Fake news has been taken to new heights all over the world and this is so unfortunate. We experience this practically everyday and so when we read about our friend Steve Harvey and his lovely wife having issues, we had to contact him and he confirmed that he and his wife are very much okay and it’s all fake news and should be disregarded. The family is happy all together and we wish them all the best.”

Check out his post below: