A fan with a goal of hugging 100 celebrities sets up a hut by the road with a sign asking for Don Jazzy to be added as number three.

The content creator who goes by the name Osaigbovo-umweni.O. kelvin generates a lot of talk on social media because of his tenacity in trying to hug the head of Mavin Records.

In the now-famous video, the fans are seen holding a sign that reads, “Please hug me Don Jazzy.”

He was fortunate that the musician noticed the video and responded in the comments section to let him know that he was actually in America at the time, not Nigeria.

“Ahh 🤦🏾‍♂️ I Dey yankee ooo,” Don Jazzy wrote.

In reaction, ehisdrizzy said: “I doubt if you be really benin boy…benin boys no dey jobless like this..guy go find work like ur mate for lagos and leave that gate…evian dey kee u?”

07larrymille said: “Embarrassing,una go dey do werey online like person wey them no love for house😂”

dave_opeyemi00 noted: “Na money Una Dey find if I’m don jazzy I will hug u and leave shishi u no go see”

olaebi wrote: “Everybody jus dey do wetin dey their mind and so far e goes well for am… Komot body no go dey envy your fellow man”