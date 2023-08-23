Evicted BBNaija All-star housemate, Uriel Oputa has said a powerful prayer for her love interest, Neo Akpofure.

She did this in a video shared via her Instagram page.

Recall that Uriel was the second housemate to be evicted from the BBNaija house.

One week after her eviction, four new housemates, Lucy, Omashola, Kim Oprah and Prince Nelson entered the house.

In the video currently trending online, Uriel Oputa prayed for Neo Akpofure not to have interest in one of the new contestants, Kim Oprah.

She said;

“I just dey look Kim Oprah with one eye. See as my eyes dey. Kim Oprah Look at me. Are you looking at me Kim Oprah?.Kim Oprah Look

..If…let me say a prayer. Father Lord. Amen. Father Lord every eye of Neo contacting to Kim, I cast it out. Neo will not see Kim Oprah. Kim Oprah will not see Neo. Amen and Amen and Amen.”

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ: Burna Boy drops Tracklist for New Album “I Told Them”, features J.Cole, Dave & Seyi Vibez