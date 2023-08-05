Controversial Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu has slammed Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie over his comments about actresses leaving their marriage.

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the Nollywood Pete Edochie had expressed concern over the number of actresses that are now divorced.

The veteran had cited marriages of Chioma Chukwuka, Tonto Dikeh, Ireti Doyle amongst others as examples.

Uche Maduagwu, who reacted to this, berated Pete Edochie for his comments, and advised him to focus his attention on his son, Yul, who is currently having a marital crisis.

Sharing a video of himself blasting Pete Edochie, Uche wrote;

“Focus on your PIKIN DISGR*CEFUL actions in Marriage, not these great actresses Matter. Marriage is supposed to be Enjoyed, not ENDURED. I wept Bitterly after #watching Sir PETE interview, so INSENSITIVE, instead of Boldly criticizing WETIN him PIKIN do him #Wife of more than 16 years of Blissful #Marriage by giving Colleague #Movie Location BELLE, instead of criticizing how him PIKIN Dey do #dance and singing #videos with Judy on social media even when MAY Dey MOURN, you are focusing on Tonto Dikeh, Aunty IRETI and Chioma that are now Fulfilled and spiritually Prosperous. Seriously?”

Watch the video below: