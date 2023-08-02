Phyna, Big Brother Naija season 7 winner has called popular socialite, Kiddwaya a ‘fortunate son’ for labeling her a messy winner.

Kiddwaya said to his co-housemate Neo during their talk that this year’s competition has to be different from last year’s.

He said that this year’s winner should be more composed and cool-headed.

Kidd outlined how the feedback he received on social media supports his point of view.

Phyna slammed Kiddwaya because she perceived this as a direct attack on her character.

She referred to Kiddwaya as a “fortunate son” and questioned why stating “Who dey” is regarded as being “razz” in a now-deleted tweet.

“Fortunate son calling someone messy… Gigolo saying ‘WHO DEY’ is razz… this classy thing nobody don still give me better definition… We Gada dey,” she wrote.

See her deleted post below: