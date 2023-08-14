A Nigerian lady has set hearts afire online after she helped her boy get employed immediately after graduation by recommending him at her work place.

The young man recently finished the NYSC program, and his mother, who works as a cleaner for a company, spoke with her employer on the young man’s behalf.

The recent graduate was asked to an interview after the suggestion, where he did exceptionally well. His mother was ecstatic when the company then extended an employment offer to him.

A member of the organization’s staff posted the touching tale and a picture of the fresg graduate receiving his appointment letter while his mother’s face lit up with joy on social media.

“This is a cleaner in our office who recommended her son (just completed NYSC) for an opening. He passed the test and interviews, and just got his appointment letter. You need to see how wide her smile is. God bless our mothers,” the caption read.

See the post: