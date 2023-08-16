Popular Ghanaian movie star, John Dumelo has announced the sad demise of his mother on social media.

The talented thespian who also makes frequent appearance on Nollywood blockbuster films broke the news of his mother’s passing in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

John Dumelo shared an image of his mother and noted that his mother had transitioned to the afterlife. He added that her demise had left him devastated, nonetheless.

He wrote:

“My heart is broken. My dear mother passed away peacefully yesterday….my number one supporter. Heaven has gained an angel”

Numerous fans and colleagues of the prominent movie star have taken to the comment section to express sympathy for the actor and offer condolences.