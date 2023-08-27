Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke has hit back at his colleague, Aisha Lawal over her statement that Yoruba actors and filmmakers ‘own Nollywood.’

The movie star had in a recent interview with Tribune, said the Yorubas owned Nollywood because they started it.

She said: “We own the industry. Go back to research. The industry belongs to the Yoruba people. If you go back to research, you will hear from people like Hubert Ogunde and Ade Love. I don’t want to go into details. But, if you go and research very well, you will discover that Yorubas own this industry, we started this industry. We messed up at some point, but we are not playing catch-up. We are there already. Now, everybody wants to shoot a Yoruba movie.”

Responding to the actress’s statement, Gideon okeke via his official Instagram page on today August 27 blasts the actress for making such a statement.

He further stated that Nollywood isn’t owned by a particular tribe but collectively, adding that separatist behaviour reeks of ignorant entitlement.

He wrote: “The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood as it is called, is not owned by the Yorubas. The Gold in the North of Nigeria is not owned by the Hausas. The oil in the south and South East is not owned by the Igbo or Riverine dwellers. The acronym WA-ZO-BIA is a wrapper that ties and joins us all, by the hip. One belle botton, stop being uber ridiculous with your blinded quest for individuality. Your separatist behaviour reeks of ignorant entitlement

“Your Education(?) is Nothing, if it can’t impart a positive, inclusive change in the world around You. Spits —> TUEH! N O N E S E N S E.”