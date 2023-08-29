Yesterday, Ebere Asogwa, the mother of BBNaija All-star housemates, Alex Unusual celebrated her birthday.

In celebration of her special day, the reality star’s handler took to Instagram to share a video capturing some adorable

pictures of Alex Unusual and her mother.

Sharing the video, the handler shared quotes from what Ebere penned on her IG as she celebrates herself.

The post reads;

“Yesterday was a rollercoaster of emotions for all of us, but the person who rode the wildest emotional wave was none other than our Mummy @ebere.asogwa . She said, “Well, God has already given me the best birthday gift this year by moving my daughter one step closer to that dazzling grand prize.”

Let’s take a moment to send a belated birthday shoutout to the one and only Mummy Unusual! You’re not just a regular mom – you’re the captain of “The Unusuals” and your incredible influence shines brighter than a shooting star in Alex’s life. The way you’ve sculpted, nurtured, and showered love as a mother is so evident, it’s like watching a masterpiece unfold before our eyes.

Sending up a prayer for you: may God keep you healthy, fill your life with adventures, and wrap you up in never-ending happiness. 🎉🎂🥳

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUMMY ALEX”

See below;

ALSO READ: “People make things up when they hear nothing about you” Olakunle Churchill speaks out on alleged separation from wife