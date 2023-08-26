Benue cyclist and Davido die-hard fan, Emmanuel Myam, better known as Emmiwuks, has triggered an uproar of excitement on social media by announcing that amazing news is on the way after meeting Kiddwaya.

Theinfong recalls that Emmiwuks gained widespread attention on August 3 when he embarked on a bicycle ride from Benue to Lagos to meet with Davido.

Although the superstar singer advised him to turn around and go home because he was not around, Emmiwuks insisted that he was not going back to Benue until he presents his gift to the Davido in Lagos.

Davido also asked Emmiwuks to provide his bank account details and head back home, stressing that he would meet him upon his return to Nigeria.

The cyclist expressed gratitude for the singer’s offer, but preferred to wait for Davido’s return to hand over the gift he brought from Benue personally.

On August 18, Emmiwuks finally reached his destination in Lagos, where he was greeted with a passionate and joyous reception by the Tiv community residing in the state.

On Friday, Emmiwuks shared new photos of himself with Kiddwaya, stressing that he’s always been firm in his belief that the big man upstairs has got his back.

He wrote, “When you believe God will act on your behalf. It was a great link-up with my bigbrother, Kiddwaya. GREAT NEWS COMING SOON!”

Fans eagerly await the much-anticipated meeting and the unveiling of Emmiwuks’ special gift for Davido.