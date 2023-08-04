Reality star, Cee-C had encouraged her colleague and fellow housemate, Cross to have the best time of his life on the show because they’d still be good friends outside the house.

This comes after CeeC initially got mad at Ilebaye for getting intimate with Cross.

Cee-C said this to Cross during the housemates’ Thursday night pool party as they were all dressed up in underwears and see-through clothe items for the occasion.

CeeC told Cross to enjoy his moment in Big Brother’s house because the ‘All Stars’ edition might not happen again.

She made it clear to Cross that regardless of anything he does while having fun in the house, they’d always remain good friends outside of the house in the real world.

Ceec said: “I want you to have fun, it’s a one time experience, we are not going to have all stars again, do you, we’ll always be friends outside.”

