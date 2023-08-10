Nigerian street pop artiste Oluwafemi Oladapo, popularly known as Slimcase, has opened up about why his relationship with Grammy award winning superstar Wizkid is no longer as it used to be.

The singer who came into the limelight with the hit song “Shaku Shaku” said he used to be close to Wizkid but not anymore because the Starboy boss has cut across to higher levels.

In a recent Instagram live session with fans, Slimcase explained that Wizkid didn’t cut him off, emphasizing that he was the one who fell off because he failed to make significant progress musically.

He said:



“I know Wizkid when he was Wizkid, but I am not close to him when he is Big Wiz. He has climbed high mountains, and I couldn’t catch up with him, so I fell off. He didn’t cut me off.”

We recall that the singer featured Wizkid on his 2018 hit song Gucci snake.