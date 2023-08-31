Popular TV presenter, Frank Idoho has slammed social media influencer and Twitter critic, Daniel Regha for disrespecting him on social media.

The ‘Who wants to be a Millionaire’ host recounted in an interview with popular comedian Tejubabyface on his podcast, an encounter he had with the popular Twitter influencer, how he was blocked on twitter by Daniel after throwing shades at him.

Frank Idoho described Daniel as a-look-alike of an arthropod, also said that the influencer makes the most noise on Twitter.

The 51-year-old popular TV host revealed that he is normally full of charm and positive energy in real life, however, on Twitter, he’s always ready to give back some gbas gbos.

“I am excited about this because it’s only on social media.

But in real life, I am charming, didactic, calm, down to earth, down to heel. But when you try me on social media”.

Watch the video below: