Big Brother Naija season 8 All stars housemate, Mercy Eke has revealed that she will eating as she doesn’t know the reason why her colleagues are competing about cooking.

The reality star, fondly called Mercy Lambo by fans stated this in a conversation with fellow housemate CeeC while eating where she told her that all housemate were busy in the kitchen as though it was a competition.

CeeC then asked whether cooking has ever saved anyone from getting kicked out of the show.

The brand influencer, who was still busy with her food, said she doesn’t understand the competition either. She told CeeC that she’s only going to focus on eating what they cook after their drama.

Watch the video below: