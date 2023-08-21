Ace Nollywood actress, Lala Akindoju-Fregene has slammed BBNaija All Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo, over some unacceptable comment he made to his fellow housemates.

Theinfong recalls that Seyi while speaking to some male housemates, said he will train his sons to ‘run a train’ on people’s daughters.

‘Run a train’ means when multiple men take turns to have s3x with a woman with or without consent.

Reacting to Seyi’s comments via a series of posts on Twitter, the renowned actress lamented that the comment is disgusting” and smacks of irresponsible parenting.

She stated that Seyi does not like women and sees them as objects.

The thespian also encouraged viewers to take note of those who laugh over Seyi’s comment.

She wrote:

“Seyi actually doesn’t like women. Sees women as objects and believes he is superior for him and his kind to trample on. He has consistently made this very clear. It’s also important to note that there are people who listen and giggle with him when he’s making these comments.

“From the chief monitoring spirit of other people’s home training

“This is disgusting sha.

“Irresponsible parenting, then boasting about it.

“It’s this jury system that caused it sha.”