Popular singer, Charles Chibueze Chukwu, often known as Crayon has recently opened up about how crooked NFF officials ended his football career.

The ‘Ijo’ singer discussed his early football career in an interview with Cool FM.

Crayon talked openly about the experience, which had a big effect on his psychological health.

The rapidly growing Mavin signee claimed that after being first chosen to play for a national youth squad in 2015, he was then wrongfully dismissed from the group.

He said:

“In 2015, I fell into depression because I couldn’t gain admission into the university like my friends did. They were all having fun at school, while I was left behind in the neighbourhood.”

“It was a boring period for me. I had nothing to do and nowhere to go. Moreover, my football career wasn’t taking off either. I used to play football and was quite good at it. They nicknamed me ‘Coutinho’ in my neighbourhood, after the talented player who represented Liverpool.”

“I aspired to become a professional footballer, but it didn’t work out for me. Football in Nigeria is deeply affected by corruption. While I won’t mention any names to avoid hurting people, I can reveal that these were influential officials within the football community.”

He added, “During a screening at the Surulere National Stadium, NFF officials deceived me and replaced me with another individual who had money and connections. That incident left me deeply disappointed and depressed.”

Watch the video below: