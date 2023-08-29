Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, better known professionally as Iyanya, has recounted a suicide attempt after he became bankrupt in 2020.

Iyanya made this revelation during an interview on the most recent episode of the “Tea With Tay” podcast, hosted by Nollywood actor Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, also known as Taymesan.

Iyanya also revealed he lost his house and was staying in a hotel but could not afford the hotel bills anymore as he was not making any money at the time.

The ‘Kukere’ hitmaker stated that he might have proceeded with the act if not for the help of a hotel manager, who suspected that he was up to something.

He added that the situation made him lose hope and attempt suicide, but the hotel manager stopped him.

In his words:

“I was in court for a long time, I didn’t do shows. I couldn’t do anything. You know, when you stopped doing show, you now have to fall back on your savings. But when you are popping, that inflow [of money] is different, the way you spend is different from the way you spend whatever you saved. So, I felt it.

I got to a point where I was like, mehn, I need to start touring. That was a crazy period for me. Guess what, two days after my last court case, COVID-19 started. I was stuck. I was in a hotel. My house was gone. I was in the hotel for a very long time. It got to one point, I couldn’t pay for the hotel bills anymore.

The owner of the hotel is such a great human being. I have never seen a such an amazing human being like that. He allowed me stay there. His name is Alaba. He allowed me stay there for over a year. COVID literally caught up with me there. So, imagine not doing shows. Not touring for over a year, no inflow, and you are in court for the whole year. And then finally, it’s looking like the court case is finishing, the lockdown.

I was in that hotel throughout the lockdown. I almost committed suicide. The manager stopped me one time. All of that stuff. Madness, man.”

Watch the video below: