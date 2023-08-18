Popular Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, has revealed that he almost committed suicide when a doctor told him that he has stunted growth.

The Nollywood thespian made this known during an interview with popular media personality Chude Jidenwo.

He revealed that he considered ending his own life when a doctor told his mother that he was suffering from stunted growth.

The ‘Aki and Pawpaw’ actor disclosed that at some point he even thought of jumping off the third mainland bridge because of the low self-esteem he felt.

He stated that he met his colleague, Osita Iheme, and the two of them were determined to make it together as movie partners, and that people used to look at them in an unusual way because of their heights.

He said;

“I almost commit suicide when a doctor told my mom that I was suffering from stunted growth. I even thought of ending it all by jumping off the third mainland bridge. When I met my partner, Osita, people used to look at us in the usual way because of our heights, but we had the determination to be successful together in Nollywood, and everything worked out for us.”