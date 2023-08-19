A Nigerian lady has gone online to lament and seek advice from netizens regarding her battle with promiscuity addiction.

The woman revealed that she struggles with the uncontrollable urge to sleep with men living in the same neighbourhood as her.

According to the lady, she always relocates to a new place every year as a result of her bad habit of sleeping with guys in her street which she cannot stop.

She claimed to have moved to a new area the previous week, yet she has already been in bed with four different guys.

In her words; “Is it a bad habit if as a lady you cannot rest until you sleep with every guy in your street?

I feel ashamed most times and I relocate to a different area every year, yet I will still do same thing. Just last week I came to this new area, I have slept with 4 different guys. How do I stop?”