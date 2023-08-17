Nollywood actress, Scarlet Gomez has recounted how she had stillbirth.

She revealed this while consoling her colleague, Debbie Shokoya over her pregnancy loss.

According to her, she carried hers for 9 months and even gave birth to him.

However, she never saw or carried him.

To date, she doesn’t know what he looked like.

Consoling Debbie, scarlet Gomez assured her that she is not alone.

She prayed for God to give her the strength she needs and she will smile again.

In her words;

“Carried mine for 9 months even gave birth to him. Never saw or carried him. To date don’t know what he looked like. You are not alone sis! It’s not easy at all. God will give you the strength you need and you will smile again”.

See her post below;



ALSO READ:Empress Njamah overwhelmed with love as she receives standing ovation at an event in Europe