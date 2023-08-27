Reality TV star Ilebaye Odiniya better known as Ilebaye has continued to make headlines in the ongoing Big Brother Naija All stars season as she expresses her feelings to fellow housemate, Prince Nelson.

The Kogi-born approaches, colleague Prince to reveal to him what she feels about him, and how she wouldn’t want to share him with other female housemates.

The reality star added that she can’t withstand him fooling around with other ladies in the house, as it’s the reason she left Cross. Stating clearly to him that she’s not like the other ladies.

She said, “I don’t like competition.

Let me tell you something, you can do that with other ladies, but not me.

Don’t ever do that with me.

Whatever I have is genuine.

It’s gonna be an issue for us when I know you’re going there [to other ladies]. You see the way I left Cross right?

So, don’t f*cking do that with me, I’m telling you”.

“Come again, what word did you use?” Prince interjected.

Prince, who wasn’t satisfied with her using the f-word on him, called her attention to it to address the issue.

He told her to learn to approach and address people in a polite manner without using any disrespectful word.

Watch the video below;

Ilebaye: I don’t like competition

Prince: who is competing with you

Ilebaye: don’t do nonsense with me you saw how I left cross

Prince: what are you saying

Ilebaye: you dance with everyone and came to dance with me last and you think I’ll respect you and dance with you Is… pic.twitter.com/8xLNrWDi14 — Petty (@Pettybigbaby) August 26, 2023