BBNaija All Stars housemate, Alex Unusual has opened up about her rift with her fellow housemate, and longtime rival, Ceec.

She did this during a chat with fellow housemate, Neo Energy.

ALex Unusual told Neo that she feel unsafe because everyone she is close to are even more closer to her CeeC.

She went on to open up on the root of their issue.

According to her, her five-year-old rift with CeeC was because of their former “See Gobe” housemate, Tobi.

The movie director revealed that despite the fact that Tobi is now married with a child, Cynthia is still beefing her over the actor.

“It’s only one person that I’m not in good terms with. And everybody that I’m in good terms with are more in good terms with this person [CeeC]. So, some how, I feel unsafe. It’s like when I discussed stuff how am I sure it’s not a discussion that you people…” she said.

Neo interrupted: “You mean CeeC, yeah? I wish I know the root of that matter [your rift].”

Alex replied: “Yeah. There is no root. It is just man, Tobi.”

Neo cut in: “Tobi wey don marry [laughs]. You guys crack me up mehn.”

Alex continued: “My dear, that’s just it. Somebody that is already married that has a child is the person that you are fighting me because of.”

Watch the video below;

