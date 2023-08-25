BBNaija All-Stars housemate, Cross Okonkwo has talked about his situationship with fellow housemates, Ilebaye and Kim Oprah.

Recall that the reality star was captured sharing a passionate kiss with Baye infront of their fellow housemates after showing interest in Kim.

After the kiss, Venita and Seyi Awolowo warned him against the path his threading.

“You already know she (Kim Oprah) is, if you fcck her up, she will shut you down straight.” Venita told him.

“Yeah it’s not like she hasn’t seen you kiss Ilebaye before, so think about it this night and make up your mind by tomorrow morning and stop wasting saliva in public.” Seyi added.

Reacting to this, Cross told them that he was surely in control of whatever Ilebaye thought the game was and not the other way around.

“Ilebaye thinks I am stupid, she does not know I just gave her a show, she thinks she’s in control,” he said.

“I will talk to Kim tomorrow.” he added.

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: “I’m a model, not a practicing lawyer and do not intend to practice in future” – Ifunanya ‘Baddest Lawyer’ fires back at NBA [Video]