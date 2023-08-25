Recently evicted Big Brother Naija All stars housemate , Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya has revealed how he really feels about Doyin.

The billionaire heir was asked during a recent interview with Pop central TV about his relationship with Doyin, and how he feels about her and he had this to say,

“I don’t have an issue with Doyin”

Host – “So, do you think she has a problem with you?”

Kiddwaya – “You know when girls like a guy…”

Host – “You think Doyin likes you?”

The reality TV star’s confident response left the interviewer laughing.

Kiddwaya recently also confirmed that he would have fulfilled his promise of giving CeeC the 120 million naira he pledged.

He said in an interview;

“If Cee-C had walked out holding my hand back to the stage, I would have given her the money. I wanted to see how daring she is. I would have given her the money and posted it on Instagram.”