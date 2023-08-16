Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Angel Smith has declared that she will not take home the N120 million top prize.

The 23-year-old made the comment while speaking with her love interest, Soma, and added that although she is aware she won’t win, she returned to the competition for a purpose.

Angel was comforting Soma, who was crying on Monday night out of fear of being sent out after hoping to be given the ‘pardon me’ by fellow housemates only for it to be given to Doyin.

“If I am being realistic, I will not win the N120 million. I just know God brought me back for a reason, and that reason might be you because you are going through what I went through two years ago. I care about you. I can only be there if you let me help you,” she said.