Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Tolanibaj has confessed her feelings for fellow housemate, Neo Akpofure, after their Saturday night party.

The visibly shocked Neo couldn’t respond immediately. Tolanibaj also said she was concerned about Neo’s interactions with Princess, asking him to stay away from her.

During their conversation, Neo mentioned that he had held Tolanibaj in high esteem until her confession.

The reality star then asked Neo to tell her to leave if he didn’t want them to be close to eachother anymore.

Her revelation to Neo has generated mixed reactions from netizens.

See some reactions below;

@zakia4sure: “Tolani has been interested in Neo since the lockdown season.”

@Samatress Paulus: “I remember I told their own reunion, Tolani insulted Neo black and white. chaii now see her. What a small world.”

@Nenzhelele: “I still remember Tolani telling Vee that she’s in a healthy relationship is that healthy relationship that is making her want Neo so bad?”

@Cherie: “She didn’t even have to say it the whole world knew including neo himself. don’t forget this is neo oo, very smart.”

@My Variety Shop: “She has finally said the truth was tired of her calling Neo her “comfort person” nonsense.”

@ODUMODU’S WIFE: “If you thought Tolani got over Neo in Lockdown, you actually thought.”

@Riam: “They have seen how he treats ladies. Everyone wants that same pampering.”