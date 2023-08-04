Legendary Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has named his junior colleague, Genevieve Nnaji his favorite Nollywood actress.

He revealed this in an interview with Chude Jideonwo.

Pete Edochie confessed that of all the ladies he has portrayed the role of a father to in movies, he adores Genevieve Nnaji the most.

According to him, the actress is an extraordinarily smart person.

The actor added that although he adores Miss Nnaji, he wouldn’t call her again.

On why he said so, Mr Edochie revealed that he attempted calling her when he learnt of her mental illness but couldn’t reach her.

He said;

“Of all the girls that have played my daughters in movies, Genevieve is the one I love most. I look at her as my daughter and she took me as her father. And she is a brilliant lady, an exceptionally brilliant lady and I haven’t heard a lot from her lately. Ever since I heard that she is a little disturbed, I hope that she calls me and tell me she is okay. I wouldn’t try calling her again, I tried”.

