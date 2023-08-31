Veteran music producer and singer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy has said that the fast rising rapper, OdumoduBlvck has a unique music style with the touch of old school vibes.

The Mavin boss stated this during a recent interview where he disclosed his love for the rising star’s style of rap, stating that it reminds him of the Nigerian old school hip-hop kind of sensation.

Speaking on how lyrically sound he feels the Abuja-based rapper is, Don Jazzy had to sing word for word a snippet of one of OdumoduBlvck’s unreleased track, to express his love for the lyrics.

He said;

“I love him [OdumoduBlvck], this is just beautiful. It reminds me of Nigerian hip hop music before our time.

It gives me that old school vibes, and then fusing the urban style into it makes it cool and dope.

It makes it more authentic as it is a native style.

I like him, I like him a lot”.