Popular BBNaija star, Phyna has voiced her admiration for Pere Egbi who’s currently among the 2023 BBNaija Housemates.

In a tweet mentioning Pere, she expressed that she has always liked dark tall men.

Phyna also noted that she intends to support Pere in the ongoing edition until he becomes the winner of the grand prize.

She wrote;

“It’s as if @PereEgbi is entering my eyes oooh how we go do this one bayi, I love em dark tall men. Dey for who dy for you.”

“I’m so emotional right now. I’m just getting to see how Pere stood for me, I didn’t even know it was this much I’m seeing a lot of things I haven’t seen before today.”