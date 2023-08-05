A Nigerian man has revealed that he had an affair with his wife’s younger sister and she’s threatening to expose him if he does not give her what she wants.

He lamented about his sister-in-law asking him to set up a saloon for her if he wants her not to report their secret to his wife.

According to him, he slept by mistake on two separate occasions and was misled by the devil into engaging in an extramarital affair.

The man who shared his dilemma on the anonymous messaging platform, NGL, said his partner is a good woman and he is scared of losing her but the threat from her sister may destroy their marriage and he does not know what to do.

He said; “Pls help!! I mistakenly slept with my wife’s younger sister twice & now she threatening to expose me unless I open a saloon for her.

My wife doesn’t deserve this, I can’t afford to lose such a good woman. What should I do? I am in a deep mess. I was misled by d devil! Should I go ahead & open d shop? “