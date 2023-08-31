Recently evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate, Tolanibaj openly expresses her desire for a break from relationship while addressing a throwback tweet about ‘women carrying men on their head.’

The former housemate of Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition is taking her time before entering into a new relationship.

It’s worth noting that while in Big Brother’s house, Tolanibaj and Neo Akpofure were lovers even though they never formally acknowledged their romantic involvement.

Tolanibaj also took steps to confront other female housemates in an attempt to prevent them from pursuing her man, Neo.

In response to a throwback tweet where she slammed women who give much priority to the men in their lives, Tolanibaj makes a U-turn.

“You women will just carry men on top your head,” she wrote in the throwback tweet.

In response to a fan who brought back the old tweet, Tolanibaj expressed shock while also agreeing to follow her own advice.

“Hehe! I tweeted this? Awwwn cute. I need a break from men. My heart is too sweet for games,” she said.