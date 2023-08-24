BBNaija All-stars housemate, Ilebaye has written a letter to her fellow housemate, Neo Akpofure, ending their friendship.

Recall that TolaniBaj, Neo’s love interest in the house, had attacked Baye for hugging her man.

After the fight, Prince advised Baye to remove herself from Neo and Tbaj’s relationship.

He said;

“Keep your distance, irrespective of whether he says there is something between them or not, she knows, it is going to keep affecting you, the end product might result in you getting into a fight. Moving forward remove your self from the situation, Cheer up”

Ilebaye has followed his advice as she has written a letter to Neo Akpofure, telling him that she can’t continue with their friendship because of Tolanibaj.

She wrote:

“I appreciate the love and care you’ve shown me. You are a nice person. When I am sad, you will always come to light up that smile that almost swayed away. But it’s s@d I need to stay away from you for the ins£cure m@n hūnt€r to have fresh air.”

