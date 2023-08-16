Former Nigerian Hip Hop singer, Eldee The Don , who is now a realtor, has given his reasons for quitting music and moving abroad. Sikirullahi Olanrewaju Dabiri is also known by his stage name Eldee.

The former Trybesmen member claimed that the reason he left Nigeria was so that he could “clear” his head after being “scammed” by an advice firm.

Eldee revealed that the company duped some investors into giving them money by telling them they were investing in his music.

He shared this in a conversation on the most recent episode of the Teju Babyface-hosted King of Talks podcast.

The seasoned rapper stated that despite accruing significant debts, it took him almost a year to realize that he was the victim of a fraud.

Eldee claimed that some of his team members who traveled to Nigeria from abroad to work on the project left their families behind and came away empty-handed.

He said;

“What happened was that, Shayman introduced me to a gentleman called Tonye Akindele, who at a time had a capital advisory firm. What they do is to look for business to invest in. They have people who fund those portfolios.

“So they approached me for a partnership. And I accepted. But unbeknown to me, what was happening was him [Tonye Akindele] and his partner had the people who were funding the record label but the label was not getting money. I was still funding my music.”