Evicted BBNaija All-star housemate, Uriel Oputa has revealed that she regrets voting for BBNaija 2020 winner, Laycon.

This comes after the jury panel consisting of former housemates Teddy A, Laycon, and Diana evicted her from the show, saving Seyi.

In an interview with 91.3 FM’s Lagos Talks show, the chef revealed that she feels robbed.

According to her, she getting evicted was unfair as she gave life to the show.

Uriel also slammed Laycon for voting her out of the show even though she voted for him during his own time.

She added that she regrets voting for the singer.

In her words;

“I feel robbed, I feel like it wasn’t my time.

“I feel like I was done dirty and I love everything Big Brother stands for but I feel like that particular section of having a jury for me is what caused me to feel that it was not right, it was not fair.

‘I gave content, I gave life to the show and I feel like it was very unfair and I’ll be honest with you and I have no shame, I really regret voting for Laycon and I feel like it was very bad on his part ‘cos I heavily campaigned for Laycon and I felt very very bad when I found out certain things.”

