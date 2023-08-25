Popular singer Portable claims he usually sprays out 2 million naira to residents on each outing as he floods the street to make it rain money once more.

Around the singer’s bar, it was observed that he sprayed locals money.

He was seen spraying cash at young boys and girls scurrying about and shoving one another as they attempted to catch the notes.

The video was posted by well-known blogger Tunde Ednut, who named portable the most charitable musician to have donated money to slum inhabitants.

As the only artist able to do this, Portable boasted in the comment area that he sprays two million to his people every day.

Watch the video;

He wrote;

“Money making machine Kinimah Spraying 2 million Naira everyday by day is a blessing some no fit do am Alhamdulilahi

Na God dey run am OGUNDABEDE The Street DonJazzy @mufasatundeednut God bless you”